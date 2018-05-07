Publicis Montreal adds new CD Thimalay Sukhaseum joins the office's creative team from Cossette.

Publicis Montreal has added a fifth member to its team of creative directors, naming Thimalay Sukhaseum to the role.

She will report to Sylvain Dufresne, EVP and creative director, and will work alongside creative directors Mario Laberge, Magalie Samson, Bryn Gallagher and Harry Bouchard out of the agency’s Montreal office.

Beyond her creative capabilities, Sukhaseum was selected for her ability to mobilize internal teams and develop partnerships with clients, Dufresne noted in a press release. Dufresne was hired onto the agency’s leadership team in late 2016 at the same time as Rachelle Claveau, president of the Montreal office.

Sukhaseum has previously worked at Tam-Tam\TBWA, Marketel McCann (now McCann Montreal) and various other organizations, including Radio-Canada. In 2016, she became associate creative director at Cossette, after having first joined the agency’s creative team in 2011. Over the course of her career, she has worked on campaigns for the SAQ, Bank of Canada, Énergir, Amnesty International and the Royal Canadian Mint.

The shop also picked up a branding assignment with the Société de transport de Montréal in November last year.