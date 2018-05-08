Corner Office Shifts: Home Hardware’s new president A round-up of senior-level executive changes you may have missed.

CEO Terry Davis also becomes Home Hardware president

Terry Davis, CEO of Home Hardware Stores, has been given the additional role of company president, following the retirement of Paul Straus, who remains a consultant to the company. He will continue to have oversight of the business’ finances and operations, as well as those of its subsidiaries, while reporting directly to the board of directors.

Davis (pictured) joined Home Hardware more than four decades ago in a junior warehouse position. During his career at the company, he held executive positions overseeing dealer support, development and finance, marketing, information technology, legal services, administration and strategic planning. He was named EVP and COO in 2010 and became CEO in 2014.

Andrew Peller announces two senior executive appointments

Andrew Peller Limited, a Canadian producer of wines and craft spirits, has made a pair of executive appointments, naming Shawn MacLeod as EVP of marketing and Sara Presutto as EVP of human resources.

MacLeod joins the company having held senior roles in Canada and the U.S., most recently as general manager of Mars Food Canada. In his new position, he will be oversee consumer insights and innovation. Presutto was previously VP of human resources at Starbucks Canada, having held various HR-related roles at the company since 2004. She will be responsible for the company’s talent strategy and culture.

Douglas Campbell becomes chief commercial officer at Phivida

Effective May 1, Douglas Campbell became chief commercial officer at Phivida, a cannabis products brand. He will oversee business development at the company, while introducing Phivida’s CBD-hemp oil infused products to food and beverage distribution partners in the U.S. and internationally.

Campbell is the former director of sales at Red Bull North America and has worked with other multinational brands in the beverage category, including Diaego’s Smirnoff, Johnny Walker, Guinness and Baileys brands, as well as Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Brown Forman’s Jack Daniels and Southern Comfort and Stoli Vodka.

Conference Board of Canada welcomes Susan Black as president and CEO

The Conference Board of Canada has named its seventh president and CEO, following the retirement of Daniel Muzyka, who has retired after six years in the role. Black joins having held the positions of chief human resources officer at Intact and of SVP of people at Holt Renfrew. She also founded and served as president of of Catalyst Canada, a research and advisory non-profit that supports women in business.