Who won at the ADC Awards?
FCB/Six was named Canadian Agency of the Year, while Giant Ant was recognized for the top campaign in Illustration.
FCB/Six and Giant Ant were the top-performing Canadian agencies at this year’s ADC Awards.
FCB/Six took home a Gold and Silver Cube for the “Destination Pride” project for PFLAG Canada. The agency also received a merit distinction for the “195 Countries. 195 Postcards” execution for PFLAG.
As a result, FCB/Six was named ADC Canada Agency of the Year. This is the first year ADC has named individual agencies of the year for each of the top 10 countries (as determined by the number of entries).
Giant Ant also took home a Gold Cube for the “Finding Out You Have Cancer” video for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, part of the organization’s “Imaginary Friends Society” initiative that resulted in the creation of 20 short films by different studios and production houses to help guide, support and entertain kids through the cancer diagnosis and treatment process. The video also won Best in Discipline for the Illustration category at the award show.
The Canadian winners can be found below. Full results, including global winners and those receiving Merit distinctions, can be found on the ADC website.
FCB/Six: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Merit
Gold
PFLAG Canada, “Destination Pride”: Interactive
Silver
PFLAG Canada, “Desitination Pride”: Design for Good
Giant Ant: 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Gold
Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, “The Imaginary Friends Society – Finding Out You Have Cancer”: Illustration
Silver
NPR, “Invisibilia”: Illustration
Sid Lee: 2 Silver, 3 Bronze
Silver
Black Lives Matter Canada, “Bulletproof Flag”: Advertising, Design for Good
Bronze
Ivanhoé Cambridge, “Peace You” (w/Massivart): Brand and Communication Design
Ivanhoé Cambridge, “Posters for Peace” (w/Massivart): Illustration, Design for Good
Leo Burnett Toronto: 1 Silver
Silver
Smith Restaurant + Bar, “Brunch Your Way”: Brand and Communication Design
Underline Studio: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Halo Brewery, “Halo Brewery Packaging”: Packaging Design