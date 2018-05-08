Who won at the ADC Awards? FCB/Six was named Canadian Agency of the Year, while Giant Ant was recognized for the top campaign in Illustration.

FCB/Six and Giant Ant were the top-performing Canadian agencies at this year’s ADC Awards.

FCB/Six took home a Gold and Silver Cube for the “Destination Pride” project for PFLAG Canada. The agency also received a merit distinction for the “195 Countries. 195 Postcards” execution for PFLAG.

As a result, FCB/Six was named ADC Canada Agency of the Year. This is the first year ADC has named individual agencies of the year for each of the top 10 countries (as determined by the number of entries).

Giant Ant also took home a Gold Cube for the “Finding Out You Have Cancer” video for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, part of the organization’s “Imaginary Friends Society” initiative that resulted in the creation of 20 short films by different studios and production houses to help guide, support and entertain kids through the cancer diagnosis and treatment process. The video also won Best in Discipline for the Illustration category at the award show.

The Canadian winners can be found below. Full results, including global winners and those receiving Merit distinctions, can be found on the ADC website.

FCB/Six: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Merit

Gold

PFLAG Canada, “Destination Pride”: Interactive

Silver

PFLAG Canada, “Desitination Pride”: Design for Good

Giant Ant: 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Gold

Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, “The Imaginary Friends Society – Finding Out You Have Cancer”: Illustration

Silver

NPR, “Invisibilia”: Illustration

Sid Lee: 2 Silver, 3 Bronze

Silver

Black Lives Matter Canada, “Bulletproof Flag”: Advertising, Design for Good

Bronze

Ivanhoé Cambridge, “Peace You” (w/Massivart): Brand and Communication Design

Ivanhoé Cambridge, “Posters for Peace” (w/Massivart): Illustration, Design for Good

Leo Burnett Toronto: 1 Silver

Silver

Smith Restaurant + Bar, “Brunch Your Way”: Brand and Communication Design

Underline Studio: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Halo Brewery, “Halo Brewery Packaging”: Packaging Design