Cossette leads Canadian agencies at One Show

Five Canadian agencies are taking home Gold Pencils after the first night of The One Show.

Yesterday’s awards, announced at a gala as part of Creative Week in New York City, covered the Branded Entertainment, Design, Direct, Health, Intellectual Property, Moving Image Craft, PR and Responsive Environment categories. The second night of awards – covering the Cross Platform, Film, Interactive, Mobile, Print & Outdoor, Radio, Social Influencer Marketing, Social Media and UX/UI categories – will be held on Friday.

Cossette led Canadian agencies in Pencil wins after the first night, picking up a pair of Golds in Health, Wellness & Pharma for its work with SickKids and another Gold in Design for the McDonald’s Canada “Follow The Arches” campaign.

Sid Lee won a Gold Pencil for its work with Molson on top of a Silver and Bronze for the “Bulletproof Flag” campaign with Black Lives Matter Canada. Also winning Gold Pencils were BBDO, Juniper Park\TBWA and FCB.

All of the Canadian wins can be found below, with the full list of winners and those receiving Merit distinctions available on The One Show website.

Cossette: 3 Gold, 3 Silver

Gold

McDonald’s Canada, “Follow The Arches”: Design

SickKids, “VS – All In” (w/Skin & Bones Production): Health, Wellness & Pharma (2)

Silver

McDonald’s Canada, “Follow The Arches”: Design

SickKids, “VS – All In” (w/Skin & Bones Production): Health, Wellness & Pharma

SickKids, “VS – MomStrong” (w/Skin & Bones Production): Health, Wellness & Pharma

Sid Lee: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

Molson Export (Molson Coors), “Molson salutes the dépanneurs”: Design

Silver

Black Lives Matter Canada, “Bulletproof Flag”: Design

Bronze

Black Lives Matter Canada, “Bulletproof Flag”: Design

BBDO Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Gold

Take Note, “Notes”: Branded Entertainment

Silver

Take Note, “Notes”: Moving Image Craft

Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Gold

Miller Lite (Miller Coors), “Lite Originals”: Design

Bronze

Miller Lite (Miller Coors), “Lite Canimations”: Design

FCB Toronto: 1 Gold

Gold

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Anything But Sorry”: Public Relations

FCB/Six: 1 Silver

Silver

PFLAG Canada, “Destination Pride”: Design