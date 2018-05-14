Cossette is The One Show’s Canadian Agency of the Year
The agency added to its award tally on Friday, with a total of 26 Pencils going to local shops.
The second night of The One Show was held in New York City on Friday, and it ended with Cossette sitting at the top of the Canadian winners list.
Cossette picked up another Gold Pencil for the “Follow The Arches” campaign with McDonald’s Canada at the gala. This combined with its wins from the first night of the awards on Wednesday brought the agency’s total to four Gold Pencils, three Silver Pencils and nine Merit distinctions, earning it the honour of Canadian Agency of the Year at the show.
Much like the ADC Awards – which were acquired by The One Club in late 2016 – this is the first year The One Show has recognized the top-performing agency from each of the top 10 entrant countries.
The second night of The One Show covered the Cross Platform, Film, Interactive, Mobile, Print & Outdoor, Radio, Social Influencer Marketing, Social Media and UX/UI categories.
Other agencies that picked up Gold wins on Friday were Rethink – for the “Stranger’s Voice” campaign for Branch Out Neurological Foundation – and the Bensimon Byrne family of agencies for Casey House’s “Bread Break Smash Stigma” campaign.
FCB/Six added three more Silver wins for its “Destination Pride” campaign with PFLAG Canada to its win from the first night of awards, while BBDO added a Bronze Pencil to its tally for work with Girl Talk HQ. McCann was among the Canadian agencies to pick up their first wins at this year’s show on Friday; the agency won a pair of Silver and Bronze Pencils for its work with Prostate Cancer Canada.
The full list of Canadian winners, including results from the first night of awards, can be found below. The complete list of global winners and those receiving Merit distinctions is available on The One Show website.
Cossette: 4 Gold, 3 Silver
Gold
McDonald’s Canada, “Follow The Arches”: Design, Print & Outdoor
SickKids, “VS – All In” (w/Skin & Bones Production): Health, Wellness & Pharma (2)
Silver
McDonald’s Canada, “Follow The Arches”: Design
SickKids, “VS – All In” (w/Skin & Bones Production): Health, Wellness & Pharma
SickKids, “VS – MomStrong” (w/Skin & Bones Production): Health, Wellness & Pharma
BBDO Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Gold
Take Note, “Notes”: Branded Entertainment
Silver
Take Note, “Notes”: Moving Image Craft
Bronze
Girl Talk HQ, “Uninterrupted”: Radio
Sid Lee: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Gold
Molson Export (Molson Coors), “Molson salutes the dépanneurs”: Design
Silver
Black Lives Matter Canada, “Bulletproof Flag”: Design
Bronze
Black Lives Matter Canada, “Bulletproof Flag”: Design
Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
Gold
Miller Lite (Miller Coors), “Lite Originals”: Design
Bronze
Miller Lite (Miller Coors), “Lite Canimations”: Design
Bensimon Byrne/Narrative/OneMethod: 1 Gold
Gold
Casey House, “Break Bread Smash Stigma”: Social Influencer Marketing
FCB Toronto: 1 Gold
Gold
Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Anything But Sorry”: Public Relations
Rethink: 1 Gold
Gold
Branch Out Neurological Foundation, “Stranger’s Voice”: Radio
FCB/Six: 4 Silver
Silver
PFLAG Canada, “Destination Pride”: Design, Interactive (2), UX/UI
McCann Canada: 2 Silver, 2 Bronze
Silver
Prostate Cancer Canada, “The Alternatives”: Radio (2)
Bronze
Prostate Cancer Canada, “The Alternatives – Your Friend”: Radio (2)