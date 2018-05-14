Cossette is The One Show’s Canadian Agency of the Year The agency added to its award tally on Friday, with a total of 26 Pencils going to local shops.

The second night of The One Show was held in New York City on Friday, and it ended with Cossette sitting at the top of the Canadian winners list.

Cossette picked up another Gold Pencil for the “Follow The Arches” campaign with McDonald’s Canada at the gala. This combined with its wins from the first night of the awards on Wednesday brought the agency’s total to four Gold Pencils, three Silver Pencils and nine Merit distinctions, earning it the honour of Canadian Agency of the Year at the show.

Much like the ADC Awards – which were acquired by The One Club in late 2016 – this is the first year The One Show has recognized the top-performing agency from each of the top 10 entrant countries.

The second night of The One Show covered the Cross Platform, Film, Interactive, Mobile, Print & Outdoor, Radio, Social Influencer Marketing, Social Media and UX/UI categories.

Other agencies that picked up Gold wins on Friday were Rethink – for the “Stranger’s Voice” campaign for Branch Out Neurological Foundation – and the Bensimon Byrne family of agencies for Casey House’s “Bread Break Smash Stigma” campaign.

FCB/Six added three more Silver wins for its “Destination Pride” campaign with PFLAG Canada to its win from the first night of awards, while BBDO added a Bronze Pencil to its tally for work with Girl Talk HQ. McCann was among the Canadian agencies to pick up their first wins at this year’s show on Friday; the agency won a pair of Silver and Bronze Pencils for its work with Prostate Cancer Canada.

The full list of Canadian winners, including results from the first night of awards, can be found below. The complete list of global winners and those receiving Merit distinctions is available on The One Show website.

Cossette: 4 Gold, 3 Silver

Gold

McDonald’s Canada, “Follow The Arches”: Design, Print & Outdoor

SickKids, “VS – All In” (w/Skin & Bones Production): Health, Wellness & Pharma (2)

Silver

McDonald’s Canada, “Follow The Arches”: Design

SickKids, “VS – All In” (w/Skin & Bones Production): Health, Wellness & Pharma

SickKids, “VS – MomStrong” (w/Skin & Bones Production): Health, Wellness & Pharma

BBDO Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

Take Note, “Notes”: Branded Entertainment

Silver

Take Note, “Notes”: Moving Image Craft

Bronze

Girl Talk HQ, “Uninterrupted”: Radio

Sid Lee: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

Molson Export (Molson Coors), “Molson salutes the dépanneurs”: Design

Silver

Black Lives Matter Canada, “Bulletproof Flag”: Design

Bronze

Black Lives Matter Canada, “Bulletproof Flag”: Design

Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Gold

Miller Lite (Miller Coors), “Lite Originals”: Design

Bronze

Miller Lite (Miller Coors), “Lite Canimations”: Design

Bensimon Byrne/Narrative/OneMethod: 1 Gold

Gold

Casey House, “Break Bread Smash Stigma”: Social Influencer Marketing

FCB Toronto: 1 Gold

Gold

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Anything But Sorry”: Public Relations

Rethink: 1 Gold

Gold

Branch Out Neurological Foundation, “Stranger’s Voice”: Radio

FCB/Six: 4 Silver

Silver

PFLAG Canada, “Destination Pride”: Design, Interactive (2), UX/UI

McCann Canada: 2 Silver, 2 Bronze

Silver

Prostate Cancer Canada, “The Alternatives”: Radio (2)

Bronze

Prostate Cancer Canada, “The Alternatives – Your Friend”: Radio (2)