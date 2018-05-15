Corner Office Shifts: Cara’s new CEO A round-up of senior-level executive changes you may have missed.

Cara appoints Frank Hennessey as CEO

Following its merger with The Keg earlier this year, restaurant owner Cara Operations announced it would change its name to Recipe Unlimited Corporation. Leadership changes have also been made. Going forward, the company’s growing portfolio of restaurant brands will be led by Frank Hennessey, who assumed top executive role on May 10. He replaces Bill Gerson, Cara’s CEO since October 2013, who has been named executive chairman of the board.

Hennessey has held various leadership roles at Cara. Before that, he served as president and CEO of Imvescor Restaurant Group (whose brands include Timothy’s, Big Smoke Burger and Tutti Fruitti) and has previously served in the same role at Bento Sushi.

Jeremy Rabe replaces David Johnston as Aimia CEO

Aimia has named its replacement for CEO, following David Johnston’s departure earlier this month. Rabe was appointed to the loyalty company’s board in April. On May 8, he assumed the top executive position and will remain on the board.

He is the founding CEO of Premier Loyalty & Marketing and has managed Club Premier, Mexico’s largest coalition loyalty program. More recently, he was a partner with Advent International, a private equity firm. Rabe arrives at the Aimia as Air Canada prepares to part ways with the company’s Aeroplan program in 2020.

Supreme Cannabis appoints former Starbucks president Colin Moore as director

Supreme Cannabis, a Canadian distributor of cannabis through its subsidiary 7Acres, has named Colin Moore as an independent director, effective immediately. Moore is the former president of Starbucks Canada and previously held senior management and marketing positions at PepsiCo, KFC and Yum! Brands in the United States and Canada.