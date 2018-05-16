Edelman hires new digital VPs Gaylene Macdonald and Jordan Markowski will lead the offering from Vancouver and Toronto, respectively.

Edelman Canada has added new leadership to its digital team, hiring Gaylene Macdonald and Jordan Markowski as VPs of digital.

Working from the agency’s Vancouver office, Macdonald will lead Edelman’s digital offering and teams of specialists in both Vancouver and Calgary.

Macdonald’s most recent position was VP of digital brand experience and content at Tribal Worldwide’s Vancouver office. She has also held leadership positions at other digital-focused agencies, including Invoke, Karo and Blast Radius, and has worked with clients including Nike, Starbucks, Lululemon, UBC, Microsoft and PwC.

Markowski will be based in Toronto and will lead the digital offering across the brand and health practices, as well as overseeing influencer marketing. He joins Edelman from Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), where he was digital strategy manager and responsible for launching the Leafs Nation membership platform, SVOD platform Leafs Nation Network and the AR+ augmented reality platform. He also brings experience from the digital team at Nike and has worked agency-side at Anomaly.

Edelman’s digital offering includes 60 staff across Canada, according to Dave Fleet, VP and digital national practice lead. The agency made the two hires to further grow its expertise in digital marketing, customer experience and brand development in response to demand from both new and existing clients.