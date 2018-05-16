Spence Diamonds names first CMO Frank Hamlin joins the diamond retailer following its decision to overhaul its brand marketing strategy.

Vancouver-based diamond retailer Spence Diamonds has hired its first chief marketing officer, naming Frank Hamlin to the role.

Spence joins the retailer from men’s apparel company Tailored Brands (owner of Men’s Wearhouse, Moores, Twin Hill and other brands) where he was EVP and CMO. He has also been CMO at video game retailer GameStop and EVP and general manager of marketing and e-commerce for U.S. musical instrument retailer Guitar Center.

Eric Lindberg, executive chairman of Spence Diamonds, said in a statement that Hamlin was selected for his ability to drive traffic, increase brand engagement and enhance customer loyalty for various retailers. Those skills, he said, will be needed as the company continues add locations across Canada and the U.S.

Hamlin’s hiring comes as the company looks to develop a new brand marketing strategy, having recently announced a partnership with PR agency Edelman across its New York and Toronto offices.

The diamond retailer entered the U.S. in 2016, having first opened in Vancouver in 1977. It currently has seven retail locations across Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, as well as three locations in the U.S. It will soon be opening another store in Dallas, Texas, according to its website.