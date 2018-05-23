Fire & Flower brings on new VP The prospective cannabis retailer hires Isaac Watson to lead development of product lines and customer experience.

Edmonton-based Fire & Flower, which hopes to be one of the retailers that will sell recreational-use cannabis, has hired Isaac Watson as VP of product development and retail experience.

In the dual role, Watson will be responsible for both developing product lines within Fire & Flower, as well as creating a positive customer experience across its retail locations.

Watson was most recently a senior partner at Edmonton-based consultancy ALIF, but also brings more than eight years of experience in operations and merchandising roles at Lululemon, where one of his duties was planning the growth of the retailer’s men’s business.

Fire & Flower is one of several companies looking to establish a network of cannabis retail locations in provinces that will allow for sale by private entities following legalization. It is currently in the process of developing private label and branded product lines, the progress on which Watson cited as making him “excited” to join the company.

Last week, Fire & Flower also announced the hiring of Joel Stevens as VP and head merchant to source cannabis and related lifestyle products for its stores, and brought on a VP of brand and marketing in April.

The company currently has plans to open 37 locations in Alberta. The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission is currently in the process of going through license applications to operate cannabis retail locations, having received more than 480 since it began accepting them on March 6.