ICF Olson hires new VP of client solutions Frank Cristiano joins from SapientRazorfish to drive client satisfaction and new business acquisition.

Customer experience agency ICF Olson Canada has added to its executive team, hiring Frank Cristiano as VP of client solutions.

Based in Toronto, Cristiano has been tasked with driving satisfaction among all of the agency’s Canadian clients, which include Boston Pizza, Aldo, The Home Depot, Interac, Sephora and Nestlé. He will also work on acquiring new strategic business accounts.

Cristiano joins from SapientRazorfish, where he was group director and senior client partner, managing the agency’s financial services business. He was also a part of the integration team during the 2016 merger of Sapient and Razorfish and has previous experience at K2 Digital.

In October, ICF Olson’s VP of client services Daniel Welch was promoted to managing director, which came following former president Mike Brown’s departure in May 2017. The agency – which was acquired by ICF in 2014 – has been working recently to align itself more closely with its parent company’s industry vertical focus.