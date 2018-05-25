Doug & Partners hires managing director Caroline Kilgour joins the agency's leadership team from BBDO.

Doug & Partners has expanded its leadership team, hiring Caroline Kilgour as VP and managing director.

The role is a new one at the agency, reflecting its ongoing growth and created to “position the company for continued success,” according to a release. Doug Robinson, the agency’s founder and CEO, said Kilgour would be “integral” to the future direction of the agency.

Kilgour joined Doug & Partners on May 22.

Kilgour was most recently at BBDO Canada, where she was VP and group account director. Prior to that, she spent nearly six years at Red Urban, including a stint as director of client services. Over the course of her career, she has worked with clients including Volkswagen, Mars Wrigley, RBC, Nestle, Porsche, Subaru, Volvo, Intel, OLG and UPS.

Other recent additions to the leadership at Doug & Partners include Tony Wong as head of digital and data analytics and Matt Syberg-Olsen as executive creative director.