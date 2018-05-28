Cossette Health adds VP and business lead Rejean Junior Fortin joins the team in Montreal, where he will lead the agency in the Quebec region.

Cossette’s health-focused division has hired a new VP and business lead, adding health marketing veteran Réjean Junior Fortin to the team in Montreal.

Fortin will serve as the business lead in the Quebec region for Cossette Health, while collaborating with other offices on national assignments (the division also has an office in Toronto).

Most recently, Fortin was chief innovation officer at Biron Health Group, a Quebec health care provider. He joined the company in 2006 as marketing director, later becoming VP of marketing. He has also worked at pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Berlex Canada, the local subsidiary of German pharmaceutical Schering AG.

Cossette’s healthcare practice launched in 2016 with the goal of helping clients (primarily health-focused startups) innovate, in addition to offering traditional marketing and creative services for companies operating in the space.

In January 2017, it partnered with startup “co-creation” company called Highline Beta to help support its innovation-based work. Later that year, it was named co-AOR with The Colony Project for the Canadian Ophthalmological Society, for which it launched an awareness campaign in May.