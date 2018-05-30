Lg2 adds client-side expertise in Montreal Frédéric Leclerc has joined the agency's leadership team as VP of account and customer experience.

Lg2 has added some client-side expertise to its leadership team in Montreal with the hiring of Frédéric Leclerc as VP of account and customer experience.

Leclerc previously worked at Quebec-based telco Vidéotron and the SAQ, where his duties included the development of client engagement and message personalization strategies, brand management, omni-channel experience and content strategy.

His arrival “brings new diversity to the table, a new vision that will clearly improve our in-house client perspective,” said Mathieu Roy, president of Lg2’s Montreal office, in a press release.

Last year, Lg2 named Claude Auchu executive director of its board in addition to his previous role of head of design, while Marc Fortin became chief operating officer in addition to his role as creative director. Their promotions were part of an agency succession plan announced in 2016.