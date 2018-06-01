Cossette wins double Best of Show at Marketing Awards The agency took top honours for its work with McDonald's and SickKids.



Pictured above and below: Cossette with clients McDonald’s and SickKids as they each took home a Best of Show prize.

The 2018 Marketing Awards was another big night for Cossette, with the agency taking home two Best of Show awards.

At Thursday’s gala, Cossette won Best of Show for the “Follow The Arches” out-of-home campaign for McDonald’s Canada, as well as Public Service Best of Show for the “VS: All In” campaign for SickKids.

The “Follow The Arches” campaign also won three Golds and a Silver in Out-of-Home, a Silver in Craft for Art Direction (by Cossette’s Spencer Dingle and David Théroux), as well as a Bronze in Design.

“All In” took home three Golds in the Public Service category, and shared another three Craft Golds with Skin & Bones Film Company for Direction (by Mark Zibert), Editing (by Marka Rankovic) and Cinematography (by Mark Zibert and Chris Mably). A52 was also recognized in the campaign’s final Gold Craft award for Special Effects (by Jesse Monsour).

Cossette took home a total of 13 Gold, 11 Silver and 7 Bronze to go with its Best of Show honours.

Also leaving with an impressive haul were Sid Lee (five Gold, six Silver and five Bronze) for its work with clients including Loto-Quebec, Molson and Videotron, as well as Rethink (four Gold, four Silver and 12 Bronze) for clients including WestJet, RGD, Playland and YWCA.

A total of 164 trophies were awarded, including 39 Gold, to 29 agencies.

The Gold-winning campaigns can be found below. The full list of winners, including Silver and Bronze, can be found alongside case studies on the Marketing Awards website.

Best of Show

“Follow The Arches”

Brand: McDonald’s

Agency: Cossette

Public Service Best of Show

“VS: All In”

Brand: SickKids

Agency: Cossette

Craft

Animation

“Mia & Morton”

Brand: Dairy Farmers of Canada

Animation: Gentleman Scholar

Agency: DDB

Animation

“Pride Stories”

Brand: Spotify

Production: Giant Ant

Cinematography

“VS: All In”

Brand: SickKids

Agency: Cossette

Cinematography: Chris Mably and Mark Zibert, Skin and Bones

Direction

“VS: All In”

Brand: SickKids

Agency: Cossette

Director: Mark Zibert, Skin and Bones

Direction

“VS: MomStrong”

Brand: SickKids

Agency: Cossette

Director: Mark Zibert, Skin and Bones

Editing

“Sounds of Trauma”

Brand: The David Lynch Foundation

Agency: Herezie Group

Editor: Yan Dal Santo, Morrison Films (A Mile Inn Boutique)

“VS: All In”

Brand: SickKids

Agency: Cossette

Editor: Marka Rankovic, Skin and Bones

Sound Design

“Sounds of Trauma”

Brand: The David Lynch Foundation

Agency: Herezie Group

Sound Design: Pascal Desjardins and Yan Dal Santo, Apollo Studios

Special Effects

“VS: All In”

Brand: SickKids

Agency: Cossette

Special Effects Artist: Jesse Monsour,​ A52

Design

Logo/Corporate Identity

“DesignThinkers 2017 Identity”

Brand: RGD

Agency: Rethink

“Humanity & Inclusion Logo”

Brand: Humanity & Inclusion

Agency: Cossette

Promotion

“Molson salutes the dépanneurs”

Brand: Molson Export

Agency: Sid Lee

Public Service

Community Building || Integrated Campaign || Online Film Single (three Golds)

“VS: All In”

Brand: SickKids

Agency: Cossette

Experiential/Special Events/Stunts || Integrated Campaign Led by PR (two Golds)

“Break Bread Smash Stigma”

Brand: Casey House

Agency: Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod

Community Building

“Don’t Get Sextorted, Send a Naked Mole Rat”

Brand: Canadian Centre for Child Protection

Agency: No Fixed Address

Online

“Destination Pride”

Brand: PFLAG Canada

Agency: FCB/Six

Online Film Campaign

“Six-Second Ambush Advisories”

Brand: YWCA

Agency: Rethink

Online Film Campaign

“VS: MomStrong”

Brand: SickKids

Agency: Cossette

Advertising

Billboard Campaign || Billboard Single (Next Exit) || Best in Point-of-Purchase (three Golds)

“Follow The Arches”

Brand: McDonald’s

Agency: Cossette

Best Use of Social Media || Creative Use of Technology (two Golds)

“Lucky Stars”

Brand: Lotto 6/49

Agency: Sid Lee

Online Film Campaign – Long-Form || Online Film Single – Long-Form (Viking) (two Golds)



“Make a Date with Harlequin”

Brand: Harlequin Enterprises

Agency: BBDO

Influencer/Talent Marketing || Integrated Campaign Led by PR (two Golds)



“In the Head of a Hacker”

Brand: HP

Agency: Edelman

Branded Content

“Snack Time”

Brand: Milk West

Agency: DDB

Games

“No Man’s Sky”

Brand: Hello Games

Agency: Alice & Smith

Online Film Single – 15 Seconds and Under

“Parking in 4.9 seconds”

Brand: L’Association des concessionnaires Toyota du Québec

Agency: Bleublancrouge

Experiential/Special Events/Stunts

“Desert Roulette”

Brand: WestJet

Agency: Rethink

“Mr. Robot Cryptocurrency”

Brand: USA Network

Agency: Bleublancrouge / Alice & Smith

Small-Scale Ambient

“Surveillance Cameras”

Brand: Loto-Quebec

Agency: Sid Lee

Transit/Posters Single

“Moving Organs”

Brand: Playland

Agency: Rethink

Radio Campaign

“Song Dedication”

Brand: Videotron

Agency: Sid Lee

Radio Single

“Angela”

Brand: Gain

Agency: Leo Burnett