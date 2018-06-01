Up to the Minute: Fish Out of Water named AOR for Flowr Plus, Archipel hires a new CD and Ogilvy wins Managem.

Hires

Golin has grown its Toronto team with the hiring of Ray McIlroy as an account director (and senior manager under what the agency calls its “g4 structure”). In collaboration with regional head Lindsay Peterson-Chisholm, McIlroy will oversee Golin’s consumer practice, which includes PetSmart, Clif Bar and Amazon Prime Video.

Formerly of Lightspeed, Havas’ TP1 and Revolver3, Patrick Williams has been hired as a digital creative director at Montreal agency Archipel.

New business

The Flowr Corporation has named Fish Out of Water, a retail-focused branding firm, as its AOR. The shop will help the cannabis company fine tune its brand identity and strategy across all aspects of the brand, including web design, ecommerce, packaging, communications and trade marketing, as Flowr prepares to enter into the recreational cannabis market.

Ogilvy has won the business of Managem, a Moroccan international mining company. The assignment is the first for the agency’s Quebec office since its acquisition of agency Brad in April and includes strategy, brand repositioning and content creation across multiple platforms.

Syneos Health, a US-based company that conducts clinical studies for pharmaceutical firms, has selected Wink Strategies as its agency partner following a competitive search. The assignment includes developing a web platform for the brand.

Media

Media in Canada and strategy have announced the live jury for the 2018 Media Innovation Awards. Co-chairing the awards this year are Emma Eriksson, VP of marketing at General Mills, and Cathy Collier, CEO of OMD (for Media in Canada subscribers).

Montreal media company La Presse has announced it will be going programmatic and creating a “La Presse network” for advertisers. The change comes less than a year after the company ended its print circulation, becoming 100% digital (for Media in Canada subscribers).

In case you missed IAB Canada’s annual State of the Nation event on May 30, Media in Canada has broken down the day’s major themes and the issues keeping industry experts up at night, from the recently implemented GDPR rules to brand safety (for Media in Canada subscribers).