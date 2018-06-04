Canada snags eight Effies There were no Gold winners, but seven agencies took home other awards from the show recognizing creative effectiveness.

There were no Gold wins for Canadian agencies at this year’s North American Effie Awards, but they didn’t come home empty handed.

The annual awards program recognizes the most effective marketing communications work in the U.S. and Canada, be it effectively solving a marketing challenge, connecting with a target audience or achieving desired business results. A total of 101 awards were given out at a gala in NYC last week, including 19 Golds.

Ogilvy and Mindshare led the Canadian wins, taking a pair of Silvers for their work on the “It’s Not My Period” campaign for U by Kotex. The campaign used a social experiment to challenge stigma around menstruation and examine why people often rely on euphemisms to talk about their period.

BBDO Toronto also won a Silver for the “Be A Failure” anti-smoking campaign for the Ontario Ministry and Health and Long Term Care, while FCB took a pair of Bronze awards for the “Down Syndrome Answers” campaign for Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS).

All of the Canadian winners can be found below, while the full list of winners and finalists can be found on the Effies website.

Ogilvy Canada and Mindshare

Silver (2)

U By Kotex (Kimberly-Clark), “It’s Not Me It’s My Period”: Personal Care, Youth Marketing

BBDO Toronto

Silver

Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, “Be a Failure”: Disease Awareness and Education: Advocacy

FCB Canada

Bronze (2)

Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS), “Down Syndrome Answers”: Disease Awareness and Education: Advocacy, Media Idea

Anomaly

Bronze

Budweiser (Labatt Breweries of Canada), “Red Light”: Sustained Success: Products

Leo Burnett Toronto

Bronze

Mr. Clean (P&G), “Cleaner of Your Dreams”: Household Supplies & Services

Juniper Park\TBWA

Bronze

Nissan Canada, “Conquer All Conditions”: Sustained Success: Products