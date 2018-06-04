Check it Out: Cheetos curates a museum collection The Frito-Lay brand invites customers to immortalize the unique snack shapes they find for a chance to win prizes.

Frito-Lay’s Cheetos is running a promotion inviting customers to find unique Cheetos shapes and share them online for a chance to win prizes.

Participants can find the shapes within any Cheetos Crunchy flavoured snack, then take a photo of their findings and upload it on a campaign website. Photos become part of what the company is a calling the Cheetos Museum, a gallery of all user submissions, and participants are eligible to win a series of prizes, including weekly monetary prizes of $2,000 and daily Amazon gift cards. Four finalists will be selected from the weekly winners and the public will vote to select one $25,000 grand prize winner.

The contest is running from May 7 to July 1 and coincides with the launch of the brand’s new Flaming Hot Sweet Chili flavour.

Cheetos is also running an integrated campaign with digital, social, PR and experiential components. It worked with Bam Strategy on creative, OMD on media, Citizen Relations on PR, Makiv on the in-store execution and Elite on the website.