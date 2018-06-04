The Mark hires new president Ariad's Tracy Smith joins the content agency to manage its expanding business and client relationships.

The Mark’s new president Tracy Smith with agency founder and CEO Jeff Anders.

Toronto’s The Mark is continuing to add to its leadership team, hiring Tracy Smith as president.

In her new role, Smith will lead operations and growth at The Mark, and will be responsible for managing the agency’s business and client relationships.

Smith arrives from Ariad Communications. She first joined the agency’s account team in 2004, working her way up the ranks before being named managing director in 2016.

Founded by Jeff Anders in 1999, The Mark News is a publisher of opinion pieces by global thought leaders on various topics, such as law, public policy and news analysis. In 2012, it expanded into broader marketing and branded content services with the launch of The Mark Content, using the expertise of its journalists, filmmakers, writers and graphic artists to create content optimized for digital platforms. The agency counts Scotiabank, Becton Dickinson, Cirque du Soleil, Lasik MD and Arterra Wines among its clients.

The Mark has been on a recent mission to expand its leadership team. In the fall, the shop hired Hayes Steinberg as its first chief creative officer. The agency’s previous managing director, Matt Smith, has also recently been named chief strategy officer.