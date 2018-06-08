K72 hires new general manager Sebastien Moise is the latest addition at the growing Vision7 agency.

K72′s creative director Simon Beaudry (left) with new general manager Sébastien Moïse.

Montreal’s K72 has added to its leadership team, hiring Sébastien Moïse as general manager.

In his new role, Moïse will work with K72′s creative director Simon Beaudry to lead day-to-day operations and help continue the agency’s growth.

He takes over a role previously held by Benoît Bessette, who has left the shop to take on the VP of marketing and communications duties at agricultural and food co-op La Coop fédérée.

Moïse joins from Havas Montreal, where he had been VP of client services since 2016. Prior to that, he was general manager at Alfred and group account director at DentsuBos, and also has client-side experience at Fido and Parmalat.

The new GM is the latest in a number of hires and promotions at the Vision7 agency. In March, it hired former Cossette art director Chantal Gobeil as ACD, design. Other additions to its creative team so far in 2018 include art director Jean-Nicolas Duval, copywriter Mathieu Roy, copywriter Gabriel Allaire and designer Frédéric Dupuis. On the client services team, Nancy Gendron and Nathalie Quirion were both promoted to account director earlier this year.

Over the last 12 months, K72 has also launched new work for clients including SSQ, Quebec Student Sport Federation and the Montreal Symphony Orchestra.