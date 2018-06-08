Target takes Best of Show at ICE Awards The agency was once again recognized for work with Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism.

Target was once again the big winner at the ICE Awards, which recognizes the best work to come out of Atlantic Canada’s advertising industry.

At last night’s gala, the agency was awarded Best of Show for “Sound,” its latest campaign for Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism.

Target has become fairly well-known for its visually stunning ads for Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism – including an impressive haul at last year’s ICE Awards. But for this year’s campaign, the agency utilized the unique sounds of the province to appeal to the senses of would-be visitors.

In addition to its Best of Show win, Target won 15 Gold and two Silver for its work with the tourism organization.

Arrivals + Departures also went home with a respectable haul, taking six Gold and one Silver for work with clients including Eastlink, Mental Health Association of Nova Scotia and Special Olympics Nova Scotia. Wunder won four Gold and two Silver for work it created for building company Bruno, Nova Scotia Webcams and its own self-promotional work.

The full list of winners, selected by a jury of leading Canadian creatives, can be found below.

Target: Best of Show, 15 Gold, 2 Silver

Best of Show

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Sound”

Gold

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Sound”: Integrated, TV, Copywriting, Communication Strategy, Print (2)

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Conductor”: TV, Art Direction, Music/Sound Design, Videography/Direction

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Lure Brochure”: Design

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Come from Away – Geo-Targeted Campaign”: Digital

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Globe & Mail Sound Sync”: Digital

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “ExplorersWanted.ca/ExploreNL”: Digital

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Find Yourself Newspaper Campaign”: Print

Silver

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “Peace & Quiet”: Digital

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, “SoundsFromTheEdge.fm”: Digital

Arrivals + Departures: 6 Gold, 1 Silver

Gold

Eastlink, “Worry-Free Data”: TV

Eastlink, “Sudoku”: TV

Mental Health Association of Nova Scotia, “PTSD”: Digital, Integrated, OOH (2)

Silver

Special Olympics Nova Scotia, “What Makes Them Special”: OOH

Wunder: 4 Gold, 2 Silver

Gold

Bruno, “Bruno Hoarding”: Print

Nova Scotia Webcams, “The $100 Bill”: Digital

Self-promotion, “The Wunder Gift Card”: Direct

Self-promotion, “CÖNGRATS”: Self-promotion

Silver

Kushed, “Kushed”: Design

Nova Scotia Webcams, “Donair Cam”: Non-Traditional

Buoy Marketing + Production: 1 Gold

Gold

Edmonton Oilers, “Edmonton Oilers Home Opener 3D Projection”: Animation

District Design: 1 Gold

Gold

Boxing Rock Brewing Co., “Fisticuffs Barley Wine”: Design

National PR: 1 Gold

Gold

Atlantic Credit Unions, “Atlantic Credit Unions Lost Wallets”: Fearless Client

R&G Strategic: 1 Gold

Gold

Obie’s Worms, “Obie’s Worms”: Design

Sara Rankin Creative: 1 Gold

Gold

Bonnie Mac Donald, “Hummingbird House Vacation Rental”: Design

Ray Agency: 5 Silver

Silver

Charm Diamond Centres, “Lock it Down”: Radio

Charm Diamond Centres, “Jean Pierre”: Radio

NL Beard and Moustache Club, “2018 Merby’s Calendar Campaign”: Digital

Triton Ocean Products, “Triton Mussels”: Design

Young Farmers Forum of NL, “Cucumbers”: Print

Able Sense: 1 Silver

Silver

Lightfoot & Wolfville Vineyards, “Lightfoot & Wolfville Vineyards 2018 Wedding Package”: Design

Bits Creative Agency: 1 Silver

Silver

Hike Nova Scotia, “The Nature of a New Look”: Design

Dose Media: 1 Silver

Silver

Fox and the Machine, “Fox and the Machine”: Design