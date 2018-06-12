Tribal wins Habitat for Humanity The digital agency will help consolidate and modernize the non-profit's online properties.

Tribal Worldwide Canada has been named creative and digital partner for Habitat for Humanity Canada.

Tribal was selected following a competitive pitch process involving multiple agencies earlier this spring.

The assignment will have Tribal handle digital strategy, design and development of Habitat’s online presence, which entails the consolidation of its current properties into a single holistic website. Habitat currently operates several online properties, dedicated to things like each of its regional chapters, its corporate team building programs and the Global Village initiative that sends Canadian volunteers to build homes overseas.

Established in 1985 as a Canadian offshoot of Habitat for Humanity International, the organization relies on volunteers and communities to build homes for those in need of affordable housing.

Meghan Reddick, VP of brand strategy and communications at Habitat for Humanity Canada, said in a press release that bringing Habitat’s “complex organizational structure and multi-faceted programs together into one website experience” helps modernize operations across divisions and local chapters to drive more engagement with volunteers, donors and partners.

The new site is set to launch by the end of 2018.