Lg2 strengthens its ranks in Toronto New strategy director Caitlin Gora is among the latest to join the office as the agency continues its expansion plans.

Lg2 Toronto has welcomed new staff across its departments in response to recent business wins and continued plans for growth.

New strategy director Caitlin Gora joins Lg2 from Interbrand, where she was most recently associate director of strategy and worked on the Bombardier and RBC accounts. Also joining the team is strategist Rachael Abram, who was previously a social media strategist at Grip, working with clients including Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, McCain and AB InBev.

On the social team, Scott Douglas has joined Lg2 as social media manager after three years at BBDO Toronto, while community manager Erin Guertin brings experience from National PR. In client services, Luke Whitty has been named account manager after first being hired as account coordinator last summer.

The latest additions join a number of others that have come to the agency over the last year.

Group director Wendy Doan was hired in the fall after 12 years at Bensimon Byrne, where she was business lead on the Scotiabank, Loblaw, Constellation Brands and LCBO accounts. Account manager Morgana Clarke joined the client service team from Mirum, while the creative department has brought on copywriter Jake Greer from TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, copywriter Devin Bruun from Sid Lee, art director Liam Johnstone from OneMethod and art director Emma Wathan from John St.

The new hires join Lg2 Toronto as it moves into a newly renovated office space to house its expanding team.

Jeremy Gayton, president of Lg2 Toronto, says the new additions are a reflection of both recent business growth at the Toronto office and its continued ambitions to expand Lg2′s national presence.

New clients at Lg2 Toronto over the past year include the Responsible Gambling Council, Keurig’s Timothy’s Coffee and frozen fruit brand Wyman’s of Maine. It has also expanded its mandates with existing clients Under Armour, Desjardins, Lee Valley Tools and Cleveland Clinic. Gayton says more hires and new account wins will be announced later this summer.