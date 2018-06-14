Cheil Canada bolsters creative department A new team is the latest addition made since the agency hired a new ECD last year.

Cheil Canada has brought on a new team as the creative department continues to grow.

The newest additions to the department are the creative team of art director Devon Williamson and copywriter James Ly. They join from FCB/Six, where they worked on the “Destination Pride” project for PFLAG, as well as work for other clients including BMW, CIBC and Ontario Tourism.

The pair are the most recent hires made by ECD Michael Murray, who joined Cheil at the beginning of last year. In the fall, he brought on art director Heejae Choi and copywriter Jess White, who had previously been a team at Rethink. Last summer, he also added the team of art director Vanessa Heber and copywriter Victoria Sturgess from Tribal Worldwide Canada.

Murray says the agency is looking to build a team with young talent that knows how to use media platforms, technology and data to create work that is both innovative and effective.

“A lot of agency work feels very cookie-cutter,” he adds. “We’re hiring people who think differently and have no fixed notions of what advertising can be.”