Canada lands on Design, Mobile, Radio and Outdoor shortlists The country received 23 more Cannes Lion nominations Monday morning, but was shut out of Print & Publishing.

By Justin Dallaire & Jennifer Horn

Canada has 23 more shots at the podium in Cannes this week, picking up noms in Design, Mobile, Radio & Audio and Outdoor. The country, however, did not make an appearance on the final Print & Publishing shortlist announced Monday morning.

FCB led the charge, with a total of seven nods for PFLAG’s “Destination Canada.” Cossette followed close behind, with six of its own for outdoor ads for McDonald’s, as well as brand identity work for both Humanity & Inclusion and Telus.

Today’s shortlist announcements brings Canada’s total to 31 nominations so far. And the first batch of winners for Pharma and Health & Wellness (of which Canada has eight chances at a Lion) will be revealed in Cannes this evening (3pm EST).

Design Shortlists (8)

Rethink

RGD

“DesignThinkers 2017” (Rebrand / Refresh of an existing brand)

Partners: The Pixel Shop / Titmouse / Wave Productions / Bertie Printers / Met Fine Printers / PCL Graphics / Total Graphics

Cossette Montreal

Humanity & Inclusion

Humanity & Inclusion identity (Rebrand / Refresh of an existing brand)

Partners: Apollo Studios / Morrison Films / Studio / Shed

Cossette Montreal

Telus

MTelus – New Identity (Rebrand / Refresh of an existing brand)

Partner: Cossette Media

Sid Lee

Black Lives Matter Canada

“The bulletproof flag” (Promotional Item and Design)

Partner: Ad Hoc

FCB/Six

PFLAG

“Destination Pride” (Data Visualization)

“Destination Pride” (Digital Design)

“Destination Pride” (UX, UI & Journey Design)

Partners: Initiative / Glossy / Alter Ego / Grayson Matthews / Jigsaw Casting

Mosaic

Bank of Montreal

“The BMO200 Fountain” (Digital Installation & Events)

Globacore Interactive Technologies / Makers / Secret Location / Taylor Group / Marman & Borins

Mobile Shortlists (6)

FCB/Six Toronto

PFLAG Canada

“Destination Pride” (Activation by location)

“Destination Pride” (Charity and non-profit led mobile websites)

“Destination Pride” (Targeted communication)

“Destination Pride” (Social purpose)

Partners: Initiative / Alter Ego / Grayson Matthews / Jigsaw Casting / Glossy

BBDO Toronto

Canadian Paralympic Committee

“The Paralympic Network” (Content for user engagement)

“The Paralympic Network” (Co-creation & user-generated content)

Partners: Alter Ego / Asymetric Media / Grayson Matthews / Married to Giants

Radio & Audio Shortlists (5)

McCann Toronto

Prostate Cancer Canada

“Your friend” (Not-for-profit / charity)

“Your friend” (Script)

“Yourself” (Not-for-profit / charity)

“Yourself” (Script)

Partners: Grayson Matthews / M2 Universal

Rethink Toronto

Branch Out Neurological Foundation

“Stranger’s Voice” (Use of Radio or Audio as a Medium)

Partners: Vapor RMW

Outdoor Shortlists (4)

Cossette

McDonald’s Canada

“Next Exit” (Retail)

“Just Missed Us” (Retail)

“On Your Left” (Retail)

“On Your Right” (Retail)

Partners: Novus Media / OMD