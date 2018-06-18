Leo Burnett names new president Ben Tarr joins the agency's leadership team after three years at Huge.

Leo Burnett Canada has hired Ben Tarr as its new president.

Tarr joins from Huge, where he has been VP of client services in the Toronto office for more than three years, working with clients including: Nike, RBC, Google and Canadian Tire. Prior to that, he spent nearly seven years at Taxi in a number of roles, including managing director.

Judy John, CEO of Leo Burnett Canada and CCO of Leo Burnett North America, said in a release that Tarr joins the agency’s leadership team at a moment where it is looking to “transform” the way it works, how it engages with clients and its creative product.

“[Tarr's] passion for building high-performing creative cultures and experimentation with new models and ways of working is the perfect fit with where we want to take the agency,” she said.

Tarr assumes the role at Leo Burnett effective July 9.

At the beginning of the year, Leo Burnett’s COO David Kennedy left the agency to join the marketing team at Bell, one of the agency’s clients.

New business that has come to the agency recently includes: AAA Northern California, Nevada and Utah, the Campbell Soup Company (as part of a larger Publicis Groupe assignment) and work for the Ontario Cannabis Store.