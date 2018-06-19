Cannes 2018: FCB/Six wins a pair of Lions in Mobile, Design The country's only awards in the categories belong to the agency for its work on "Destination Pride."

Canada’s only Mobile and Design Lions belong to FCB/Six, with the agency taking home two awards for “Destination Pride” on Tuesday.

The work was shortlisted four times in the Mobile category and three times in Design. In the end, it earned a Gold in Mobile (for Charity & Non-Profit Led Mobile Website) and a Bronze in Design (for Digital Design).

Created for PFLAG Canada, the digital platform highlights the struggles of LGBT people around the world. It allows LGBT travellers to gauge the safety of a given country based on its marriage and sexuality activity laws, rights and social sentiment. Each destination was scored by PFLAG on six factors, the results of which are brought to life in a dynamic graphic consisting of the pride colours.

Mobile jury president Jay Morgan, innovations director at The Monkeys, told strategy the work won a Gold because of its cultural relevance and ability to help keep the conversation going on a topic that has come more into focus in recent years.

“From a design perspective, it was perfect; from the perspective of what it actually said and told you, it was such an elegant solution,” he said. “I could see this being used in so many different ways.”

However, the work fell short of the Grand Prix, nabbed by Brazilian organization Reclame Aqui for its “Corruption Detector,” created by Grey Brazil. With Brazilians heading into a general election later this year, Corruption Detector uses facial recognition to expose corrupt politicians, drawing on a database of charges processed by hundreds of courts. After just one week, it became the most downloaded app in Brazil.

The winning work “put the power back in the hands of the people,” added Morgan.

Although Morgan said the jury felt that the PFLAG campaign “needed to be awarded,” it was done for a non-profit and therefore not eligible for a Grand Prix. Either way, he said the work is “sitting where it should,” adding that in terms of its scale and impact, it’s still “early days.”

Speaking at a press briefing, Morgan said the gamut of Mobile work represented the “culmination of an interesting year,” in which data, privacy and the recently enacted GDPR regulations have taken centre stage.

Not only have mobile devices become a vehicle for an “incredible sort of personal expression,” but they have also created new problems for marketers as well, he said. “We saw work that was trying to address that using the medium.”

The Grand Prix in Design went to the U.K.’s AMVBBDO for “Trash Isles,” which helped Plastic Oceans LADbible turn a pile of plastic trash the size of France in the Pacific into a country recognized by the United Nations, forcing other countries to clean it up. The effort saw 200,000 people register to be citizens and is estimated to have reached half a billion people.