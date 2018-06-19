Cannes Digest: How is Canada faring so far? No coveted Lion wins yet, but the second day of the festival brings a handful of new nominations.

Day two brings Canada closer to its first Lion of 2018.

The country has 16 more chances of leaving the French Riviera with a trophy this week, thanks to production-focused work entered across three Craft buckets (Digital, Film and Industry), and some brand-building pieces within the new Brand Experience & Activation category.

This brings Canada’s tally to 48 nominations in all, with agencies Cossette, Ogilvy, Taxi, Grey, Sherpas Cinema, FCB, J. Walter Thompson and Zulu Alpha Kilo in the running for a Lion across the four categories announced Tuesday morning. The country did not show face on the Entertainment, Entertainment Lions for Music or Creative eCommerce shortlists announced the same day.

Canada was also close to bagging a Lion last night, but sadly no cigar.

With six nominations, Cossette and SickKids’ “All In” campaign left Monday’s gala for Health & Wellness without a prize – as did John St. and Grey Canada, both of which were category finalists for work produced for the Heart & Stroke Foundation and the Workplace Safety & Insurance Board of Ontario (respectively).

The next batch of awards for the Mobile, Design, Radio & Audio, Outdoor and Print & Publishing categories will be handed out Tuesday evening in Cannes (3pm EST). Canada has 23 shots at the podium across those categories, except for Print & Publishing, for which the country was shut out.

Here’s the Canadian shortlist tally so far:

Pharma: 0

Innovation: 0

Titanium: 0

Glass: 1

Health & Wellness: 8

Mobile: 6

Design: 8

Radio & Audio: 5

Print & Publishing: 0

Outdoor: 4

Industry Craft: 10

Brand Experience & Activation: 3

Film Craft: 2

Digital Craft: 1

Entertainment: 0

Entertainment Lions for Music: 0

Creative eCommerce: 0

