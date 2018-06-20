Ireland+Hall picks up luxury real estate client The boutique agency will handle Canadian PR for The Fives Beach Hotel and Residences.

Toronto’s Ireland+Hall has been named agency of record for The Fives Beach Hotel and Residences.

Located in Playa del Carmen in Mexico, The Fives is an upscale real estate development targeted at business owners and families looking to experience the fun, energy and relaxation of the tropical area. It was developed and built by TM Real Estate Group, a Spanish company that specializes in large residential developments.

As part of its assignment, Ireland+Hall will handle PR efforts targeted towards would-be Canadian buyers, including partnerships, events, media relations and cross promotions with other luxury brands. The mandate also includes work for the recently launched Fives Downtown Hotel & Residences, which aims to offer a similar luxury experience off the beach in Playa del Carmen’s downtown area.