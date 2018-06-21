Cannes Digest: Canada continues to shine in the final stretch What's happened so far and what's still to come as this year's festival enters its final days.

We’re in the final festival stretch. Four days of shortlists down, two more awards galas (and 35 shots for Canadian shops to step on the world stage) to go.

The last two lists of nominees were released on Thursday morning in Cannes. Cossette gets one nod on the (very short) Creative Effectiveness shortlist for its SickKids work, while FCB/Six landed strong on the Sustainable Development Goals ticket, claiming three spots for PFLAG, an already multi-Lion winner.

Receiving a nod on either list is a boon to any shop, as very few campaigns make it to the final round of judging (only 29 and 87 entries made the cut in the Creative Effectiveness and Sustainable Development Goals categories, respectively).

The concluding shortlists brings Canada’s 2018 shortlist tally to 83 (down from 2017′s 106, an all-time record).

The count of Lions won by Canadian agencies currently sit at 20. That total almost doubled when four shops picked up an impressive nine trophies during Wednesday’s gala.

The world got to see Cossette’s “Follow the Arches” campaign pick up four more trophies at the show (all Industry Craft Bronze medals, one for each piece in the series of billboards). The agency can add last night’s Lions to the suitcase carrying its first Grand Prix home, and the team will have one more chance at the Direct podium this evening in Cannes for the same work (which will be judged on its Art Direction/Design in the category).

Ogilvy Toronto joined the winner’s circle mid-week: twice for Baby Dove’s “Beautifully Real Moms” campaign that included two separate pieces, each picking up a Industry Craft Bronze; and once for Unilever’s “Look How Far We’ve Come,” picking up a Film Craft Bronze for a total of three Lions.

Sherpa Films, a British Columbia-based production house, picked up a Silver (also in the Film Craft category) with its “Imagination: Tom Wallisch” film produced for The North Face. The almost five-minute piece features pro skier Tom Wallisch as he shreds the dreamy, snowy streets of Nelson, B.C.

The final Lion for Canada went to FCB/Six, once again taking home a prize for the “Destination Pride” piece for PFLAG. The digital hub, which measures and tracks countries’ safety levels for the LGBT community, won a Silver in the Digital Craft category.

Tonight, Canada will learn if its creative industry has what it takes to win in the PR, Direct, Media, Product Design and Creative Data categories. Check back here at 3pm EST for more news from Cannes after trophy-holders for those categories are revealed in Cannes.

Here’s the Canadian shortlist tally so far:

Pharma: 0

Innovation: 0

Titanium: 0

Glass: 1

Health & Wellness: 8

Mobile: 6

Design: 8

Radio & Audio: 5

Print & Publishing: 0

Outdoor: 4

Industry Craft: 10

Brand Experience & Activation: 3

Film Craft: 2

Film: 1

Digital Craft: 1

Entertainment: 0

Entertainment Lions for Music: 0

Creative eCommerce: 0

Social & Influencer: 5

PR: 6

Direct: 7

Media: 6

Product Design: 1

Creative Data: 5

Creative Effectiveness: 1

Sustainable Development Goals: 3

Here’s the winners list:

Young Lions Print: 1 (Silver)

Outdoor: 1 (Grand Prix)

Mobile: 3 (1 Gold, 2 Silver)

Design: 3 (1 Gold, 2 Bronze)

Radio & Audio: 3 (Silver)

Digital Craft: 1 (Bronze)

Industry Craft: 6 (Bronze)

Film Craft: 2 (1 Silver, 1 Bronze)

