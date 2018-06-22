Cannes Digest: On the docket for the Festival’s last day After several wins on Thursday, Canadian creatives hope to pick up six more Lions tonight.

That’s (almost) it, folks.

After four days of talks and awards galas that saw Canadian creatives nab 31 Lions, this year’s Cannes festival comes to an end this evening.

Tonight, the country has a final chance at six more Lions, with Ogilvy Toronto nominated once in Glass, FCB/Six three times in Sustainable Development Goals, Cossette once in Creative Effectiveness and Lg2 once in Film.

Canadian agencies have secured 21 Lions in the last two days — with an impressive 12 on Thursday night.

At last night’s show, FCB/Six picked up three prizes in Creative Data (one Gold, two Bronze), for “Destination Pride,” an online hub that essentially weighs the safety of LGBT communities around the world. The project has raked in 11 Lions, the most of any entry for Canada so far. Joining FCB/Six on the podium was Touché with a Bronze for Via Rail’s “Car vs. Data” by Cossette, which targeted travellers with relevant creative at the exact moment they regretted taking the car.

In Media, agencies Touché, Rethink and BleuBlancRouge pulled in one trophy each. Touche doubled its Thursday win count with a Silver for the Via Rail campaign, while Rethink took Bronze for WestJet’s “Desert Roulette,” an in-the-air activation involving a giant roulette wheel near Las Vegas that could be seen from the plane. BleuBlancRouge, meanwhile, took Bronze for work on Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed Origins,” creating an in-game traveller’s guide to video game’s Egyptian landscape.

Joining the winner’s circle for the first time this festival, Sid Lee landed a Silver in Product Design. The agency’s “The Bulletproof Flag” for Black Lives Matter Canada brought voice to the issue of discrimination and violence against black communities with a flag made out of kevlar.

Rounding out the night, Canada was awarded four Lions in Direct: three (one Silver, two Bronze) for FCB/Six’s “Destination Pride” (which had five trophies going into Thursday’s gala), and one more (a Bronze) for Cossette’s “Follow the Arches” campaign.

Tonight, Canada will gather a final time at Cannes’ Palais des Festivals to see if it can win in Film, Glass, Creative Effectiveness and Sustainable Development Goals categories. A Grand Prix for Good will also be handed out.

Check back here at 3pm EST for more news from Cannes after trophy-holders for those categories are revealed in Cannes.

Here’s the Canadian shortlist tally so far:

Pharma: 0

Innovation: 0

Titanium: 0

Glass: 1

Health & Wellness: 8

Mobile: 6

Design: 8

Radio & Audio: 5

Print & Publishing: 0

Outdoor: 4

Industry Craft: 10

Brand Experience & Activation: 3

Film Craft: 2

Film: 1

Digital Craft: 1

Entertainment: 0

Entertainment Lions for Music: 0

Creative eCommerce: 0

Social & Influencer: 5

PR: 6

Direct: 7

Media: 6

Product Design: 1

Creative Data: 5

Creative Effectiveness: 1

Sustainable Development Goals: 3

Here’s the winners list:

Young Lions Print: 1 (Silver)

Outdoor: 1 (Grand Prix)

Mobile: 3 (1 Gold, 2 Silver)

Design: 3 (1 Gold, 2 Bronze)

Radio & Audio: 3 (Silver)

Digital Craft: 1 (Bronze)

Industry Craft: 6 (Bronze)

Film Craft: 2 (1 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Media: 3 (1 Silver, 2 Bronze)

Direct: 4 (1 Silver, 3 Bronze)

Product Design: 1 (Silver)

Creative Data: 4 (1 Gold, 3 Bronze)

