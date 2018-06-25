FleishmanHillard HighRoad hires a director Coralie-Jade Fournier will develop integrated PR campaigns and work on business development at the Montreal office.

FleishmanHillard HighRoad has added to its team in Montreal, hiring Coralie-Jade Fournier as a director.

Fournier will develop strategic and integrate PR campaigns for the communications shop’s local and national clients, and will work on business development for the Montreal office.

She was previously a public relations marketing and digital content strategist at BleuBlancRouge in Montreal, working on accounts that included Toyota, Sephora, Breville and Cineplex. She has also served as senior advisor and head of public relations, communication and events at Substance Strategy, contributing to the Saputo, Tremblant and Jamboree accounts, among others.

The national agency became known as FleishmanHillard HighRoad (or FHR) earlier this year, following the merger of FleishmanHillard’s Canadian offices with High Road, a move enabling it to position itself as a full-service shop with offices in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.

In April, the agency was named public relations AOR for Keen Canada, a family-owned outdoor and lifestyle footwear brand.