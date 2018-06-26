Building a human-focused brand Try to think of a bank that has built a brand you care about. Tough, right? Most financial service companies ...

Try to think of a bank that has built a brand you care about. Tough, right? Most financial service companies command trust because they are big, not because they have created a brand that people can relate to on a human level. So what does it take to build a memorable brand in financial services? And how do you go about marketing it?

Meet Nick White, Wealthsimple’s CMO. Nick was one of the first employees to join the team tasked with investing in building a human-focused brand. In this talk Nick will take you behind the scenes of Wealthsimple’s in-house agency to look at how to build a marketing approach focused on telling real and honest stories about money, and the payoff of investing in a lifestyle magazine that makes people feel a little less alone in a crazy financial world.