Check it Out: Cannes’ top Grand Prix winners A look at the work that turned the most heads at this year's festival.

Over the course of last week’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, juries awarded 1186 Lions to more than 50 different countries, selected from among 32,372 entries.

An impossibly small number of those – 28 this year – are awarded the Grand Prix from among the Gold Lion winners for their outstanding achievement in a category.

This year, a Grand Prix was awarded in every category except Pharma, and two were given in Film, Entertainment Lions for Music and Outdoor. Canada’s own Cossette brought home one of the Grand Prix in Outdoor with McDonald’s for the “Follow the Arches” campaign, ending the country’s more than decade-long hiatus from the Grand Prix stage.

Also this year, Australia’s Host/Havas took the Titanium Grand Prix for “Palau Pledge,” a campaign which also landed the top prize in Sustainable Development Goals (a new category) and Direct.

The Titanium Grand Prix is among the rarest of Lions, as “this elusive prize may only be given occasionally, perhaps every few years and only to the most breathtaking breakthrough idea,” according to festival organizers.

Below you can find a selection of this year’s Grand Prix winners, and get an idea of where the bar for creative excellence has been set for future festivals:

Titanium

“Palau Pledge”

Agency: Host/Havas

Client: Palau Legacy Project

Country: Australia

Agency partners: Song Zu, The Pool Collective, Yukfoo Animation, Red Agency

Also won: Sustainable Development Goals Grand Prix, Direct Grand Prix

Glass

“BloodNormal”

Agency: AMV BBDO

Client: Essity/Bodyform/Libresse

Country: U.K.

Agency partners: Somesuch, Trim editing, 750mph, The Mill, Framestore

Creative Effectiveness

“Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks”

Agency: Ogilvy Mumbai

Client: ITC

Country: India

Film

“The Talk”

Agency: BBDO New York

Client: P&G

Country: U.S.

Agency partners: Hearts & Science, Work Editorial, The Mill, Company 3, Pulse Music, Trinite Studios, Heard City, Egami Consulting Group, Barefoot Proximity, Burrell Communications

“It’s a Tide Ad”

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi New York

Clients: P&G / Tide

Country: U.S.

Agency partners: Hearts & Science, Rattling Stick, Arcade Edit, The Mill, Personal Music, Heard City, Taylor, Marina Maher Communications, Platinum Rye Entertainment, MKTG

Film Craft

“Hope”

Agencies: Blur Films, Rushmore

Client: International Committee of the Red Cross

Country: Spain

Industry Craft

“Ali”

Agency: Ogilvy Chicago

Client: SC Johnson / Kiwi

Country: U.S.

Agency partners: Havana1 Productions, Sandro Films, Heritage Auctions, PHD Chicago

Digital Craft

“Aeronaut Music Experience”

Agencies: Isobar U.S., Viacom

Client: Billy Corgan

Country: U.S.

PR

“Trash Isles”

Agency: AMV BBDO

Country: U.K.

Clients: LADbible and Plastic Oceans Foundation

Also won: Design Grand Prix

Creative Data

“JFK Unsilenced”

Agencies: Rothco, Accenture Interactive

Client: The Times / News U.K. and Ireland

Country: Ireland

Agency partners: Screen Scene, CereProc

Media

“Food Love Stories”

Agencies: Mediacom, BBH London

Client: Tesco

Country: U.K.

Agency partners: TV Creative, Global Radio, Facebook London, JCDecaux