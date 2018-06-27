CMA names Kaiser Lachance as communications AOR The PR shop's mandate includes supporting the roll out of the body's Chartered Marketer designation.

Kaiser Lachance Communications has been named the communications AOR for the Canadian Marketing Association.

The PR shop will provide media relations and strategic communications support to the CMA across all its areas of activities and as it rolls out its new Chartered Marketer designation, a standardized formal training program that seeks to add credibility to the discipline.

In a statement, Tim Bishop, VP of marketing and member engagement, said working with Kaiser Lachance will help “ensure the CMA’s continued long-term success as a thought leader and credible voice for the Canadian marketing industry.”

Last month, the CMA elected Aldo Cundari, chairman and CEO of Cundari Group, as chair of the board of directors, and named Leroy Williams, SVP and chief branding officer at Rogers Communications, and Bill Hearn, partner at Fogler, Rubinoff LLP, to the board.