DivaCup picks Taxi as global AOR The agency's Vancouver office will handle new packaging, branding and creative across platforms for the femcare brand.

Diva International, manufacturer of the DivaCup, has picked Taxi as its global creative agency of record following a pitch.

Led by the Vancouver office, Taxi will be handling package design, a branding redesign and marketing on social and mass channels for the femcare product. Taxi initially won the branding assignment in February, but its mandate was expanded due the agency’s “understanding of other aspects of the business,” a press release said.

The first work from the new assignment is set to go in-market this fall.

Kelly McGregor, VP of marketing at Diva International, said in a release that the company was looking for an agency that had global capabilities, strategic thinking and “the ability to handle every single aspect of [the] brand.”

McGregor joined the company in December, coming off nearly five years as marketing director for Canada at alcohol and spirits company Beam Suntory. Prior to that, she was VP of marketing at Agropur.

DivaCup, based in Kitchener, Ont., was one of the early entrants into the menstrual cup market more than 15 years ago, offering a reusable and eco-friendly alternative to disposable tampons and pads. Its own popularity has begun to increase as the product itself has caught on, with the company telling strategy in October that its sales had increased 712% in the five years prior. The global menstrual cup market is expected to reach $1.4 billion USD by 2023 (according to an estimate last year by market research company Reportlinker).

In the fall, DivaCup launched its first major investment into creative for a TV campaign that ran across North America. That campaign was handled by D&T Creative, production house Hyde & Seek and Temperance Marketing.