Dell makes public art out of would-be ocean plastics The installation aimed to highlight the company's mission to be more sustainability and environmentally minded.

Dell Canada recently aimed to show just how vital it is to get plastic out of the world’s oceans by making a massive public art installation.

The company enlisted Anya Mielniczek, a Toronto-based artist who uses sustainable materials in her work, to create the art installation out of plastic and other products. The piece mimicked an “under the sea” experience to drive home the impact discarded plastics are having on the oceans. The installation used 2,200 square feet of plastic trash liners, 2,200 plastic shopping bags and enough braided plastic to cover five and a half football fields.