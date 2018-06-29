Up to the Minute: Adviso wins Nautilus Plus Plus, FleishmanHillard HighRoad makes several promotions in Montreal and Tink picks up Bicycles Quilicot business.

Hires and promotions

FleishmanHillard HighRoad has announced a number of promotions in its Montreal office. In addition to becoming a partner, Nathalie Bergeron has been named general manager of the office, while Carolyn Wheatley takes on the role of VP of social and digital marketing. Arielle Bourgoin and Mélissa Gilbert have been promoted to senior adviser and account manager, respectively, while Anthoni Roch has been hired as a coordinator.

Melissa Lantsman has joined the Toronto office of Hill & Knowlton Strategies as VP of public affairs, effective July 5. Before most recently serving on the staff of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party provincial election campaign, Lantsman served in various roles at CIBC, Coca-Cola and the offices of the federal Minister of Finance, Minister of the Environment and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Olga Cojuhari has joined Montreal agency Braque’s production team, after having completed a contract in account services.

New business and other news

Adviso has been picked by home fitness manufacturer Nautilus Plus to help drive digital growth at the company through a data-driven marketing strategy.

Montreal bike shop Bicycles Quilicot has selected agency Tink to develop its digital strategy and enhance its online marketing activities.

Last week, Toronto’s ThinkHatch, a cloud-based freelance network, earned an honourable mention for Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2018 Startup Canada Awards. The award show recognizes companies and individuals driving impact and demonstrating excellence in Canada’s entrepreneurship and innovation community.

Media

Yum Brands, whose brands include KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, has selected Group M agency Wavemaker as its media AOR, following eight years with Mediacom, with a mandate that includes digital, social, search and programmatic buying, traditional television, radio and OOH buying for all three brands.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s Annette Warring has been named global client lead for the General Motors account. Having served as CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network Canada in 2014, she will now report to Nick Brien, CEO Americas of Dentsu Aegis Network North America and Peter Huijboom, the network’s CEO of global clients and media brands.

Newspaper content consumption remains strong among Canadians, according to a 2018 Vividata study in which most of the more than 42,000 people surveyed read newspapers in the past week. Although, as many might expected, the shift towards digital news is prevalent, with nine out of 10 Canadians saying they read newspapers online in the past three months.