Baskin-Robbins brings delivery through UberEats For National Ice Cream Month, the retailer launches a partnership with the app to have its products sent to customers' doors.

Just in time for those who want relief from the heat without leaving home, Baskin-Robbins Canada has partnered with UberEats to deliver ice cream to its customers’ doors.

Through the UberEats app, customers can order pre-packed ice cream, freshly packed tubs of flavours available in-store, ice cream cakes and Polar Pizza treats for delivery. The company has already been piloting the service in select areas in Ontario, but will now be available in over 20 Canadian markets where UberEats is available and which have a participating Baskin-Robbins location.

Positioned as part of its celebration of National Ice Cream Month of July, Baskin-Robbins and UberEats are also running a promotion from July 8 to 29 to give customers $10 off orders over $20.

It is also marking the occasion by (once again) selecting BeaverTails Pastry Ice Cream as its flavour of the month this July, and will donate 10 cents of every scoop sold to Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. It has also introduced Honey Almond Greek Frozen Yogurt, the brand’s first Greek frozen yogurt in Canada.

This isn’t the first time Baskin-Robbins has marked National Ice Cream Month by offering delivery: last year, the brand launched a delivery service through DoorDash in the U.S.