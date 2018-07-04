Laline opens shop in Canada The Israeli bath and body brand is looking to educate consumers on its products ahead of launching ecommerce operations.

Laline, an Israel-based bath, body and lifestyle retailer, has opened up shop in Canada with the unveiling of a new store that introduces the brand as a “destination” for pampering and indulgence.

The store at Toronto’s CF Sherway Gardens, revealed on June 26, is the first of six Laline locations set to open in Ontario over the next year.

The retailer already counts more than 100 stores internationally in markets that include Israel, the U.S., Japan and Spain. Its decision to come to Canada follows market research showing that consumers here “have diverse interests, are savvy, love to explore new brands and appreciate good quality products,” says Laline CEO Erez Malka.

Its decision was aided by the fact that Canada has a strong shopping mall presence, allowing the brand to introduce itself more easily to consumers, he says.

Malka says the store design and messaging were “slightly adapted’ to the Canadian market with the goal of educating customers of the benefits of Laline’s products by having them interact with them directly. Offering everything from body care items and bath products to fragrances and candles, Laline’s merchandise includes speciality products such as body scrubs containing dead sea salts and minerals that “require explanation for a new market,” says Malka.

Initially focused on building brand awareness and the customer experience, Laline is also looking to launch a Canadian ecommerce site that offers delivery.

To promote the new store, it has created a dedicated Canadian Instagram account and will run in-store promotions, as well as a consumer activation in Sherway Gardens’ centre court giving participants the chance to win in-store discounts.

“We believe that pampering should be an everyday ritual and that every woman – and man – can feel comfortable with purchasing our products,” says Malka.

The brand’s ten signature scents – including vanilla patchouli, ocean and frozen pear and cherry blossom – speak to different aspects of wellness, including stress relief, relaxation and nourishment, he says.

Laline does not yet have a leadership team established in Canada. Toronto agency 1Milk2Sugars is leading promotion locally as its PR agency of record.