Introducing The New Establishment: Brand For anyone who has missed 30 Under 30, nominations are open for junior and mid-career marketers making waves in their field.

Strategy sister publication Media in Canada’s New Establishment program is currently looking for its next crop of entrants, this time in the Brand category.

The New Establishment initiative was first unveiled in 2017 as a program to recognize junior and mid-level media professionals rising through the ranks and making their mark at their respective agencies. Late last year, MiC merged the program with Marketing magazine’s popular 30 Under 30 to include other working fields.

The program exists to celebrate pioneers in the industry at the junior and mid-level, but it is not bound to an upper age limit.

We’ve already accepted and pored over entrants in the media category. And now, for the first time, we want to recognize talent on the brand side. We are officially opening nominations for the program for marketing professionals, both in the junior and mid-level stages of their career.

The deadline for submissions is Aug. 3.

For those ready to nominate, here’s what you need to know:

We are asking you to nominate someone you work with who is known to be exceptional by everyone around them. We don’t just mean they’re exceptional because they’re nice, or they work hard — we’re sure they’re all of those things. We want to hear about results and achievements that prove that they’re New Establishment material.

Maybe they took the lead on a research initiative to inform a new campaign. Maybe they came to the table with an explosive new idea that led to an amazing piece of work. Maybe they raged against the status quo and convinced the team to try something different, with noteworthy results.

If this sounds like someone you know, we encourage you to contact Bree Rody-Mantha for more information. You can nominate co-workers, bosses, employees, rivals or even yourself. Our editorial team will review all of the applications to determine who piques our interest enough to continue researching.

Once we’ve narrowed it down, we’ll be contacting co-workers, managers, clients and partners to get a better sense of how the nominee stands out.

Anyone considering tossing their hat in the ring can get more details at The New Establishment’s FAQ.