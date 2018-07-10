Corner Office Shifts: Loblaw’s Grant Froese heads up Harvest One Cannabis A round-up of senior-level changes you may have missed.

Loblaw’s Grant Froese joins Harvest One Cannabis

Cannabis company Harvest One Cannabis has appointed Grant Froese as CEO. He joins the company after a career of 38 years at Loblaw Companies, where he last served as COO. Throughout his career with the company, he led operations and merchandising, as well as its ecommerce business and marketing. Last year, Froese came out of retirement to become CEO of Hamilton-based Marquee Health Group, a cannabis therapy company. Along with his appointment, Andrew Kain joins at Harvest One Cannabis, as COO and general counsel.

Home Hardware Stores CEO announces retirement

After 48 years with the company, Home Hardware Stores CEO Terry Davis has announced that he plans to retire. The 67-year-old became CEO in 2014, and later added the title of president to his remit following the retirement of former CEO and president Paul Straus, who remains a consultant to the company. Davis will remain chief executive until the company finds his replacement.

Davis (pictured) told the Globe and Mail he is stepping down to make way for someone who can lead the company through its digital transformation. Home Hardware recently finalised a five-year strategic plan focused on data and ecommerce that it plans to begin implementing next year. It also has plans to launch a “ship-to-home” service, according to media reports.

Capital One Canada names Jennifer Jackson as president

Jennifer Jackson has been appointed president of Capital One Canada. In her new role, she will lead the overall strategic direction and operations of the financial institution’s Canadian business. She joins from Capital One’s U.S. credit card division, where she led strategy, product development, marketing and analytics.

Prior to landing at Capital One, Jackson was a director of corporate strategy at Xerox and a management consultant on turnaround and growth strategies with McKinsey & Company.