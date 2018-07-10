Republic names head of strategy Brian Tod comes from the client side to lead the agency's strategy offering.

Toronto’s Republic has named Brian Tod as head of strategy, in addition to two other hires on its accounts team.

According to a press release, Tod will oversee the expansion of Republic’s strategy offering, including “customer journey and empathy mapping” and its paid, earned, shared and owned planning and measurement tools.

He will work alongside agency president Kathy Murphy and VP Joline Matika. Before joining Republic, Tod worked at Labatt Breweries of Canada in a number of roles, including as marketing communications manager, head of consumer connections and as a director of product innovation. Prior to joining the brewery, he was an account manager at Taxi.

His appointment is one of several in recent months. In April, the agency hired Bob Makinson as its first chief creative officer, two months after having added Michael Kolberg as senior content creator, editor and producer to build out its content creation capabilities.

In addition to Tod, Republic has added Giodarno Temple as an account coordinator and Wesley Albert as a creative coordinator.

Within the last few months, the agency has picked up assignments with Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation, an investment corporation focused on the cannabis industry; with premium lifestyle cannabis brand Muskoka Grown; and with Insurance For Children, a financial planning for children company based in Toronto.