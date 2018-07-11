Check it Out: ‘Could this poster be your next tampon?’ In support of Toronto charity The Period Purse, Doug&Partners launched a campaign asking uncomfortable questions.

What began as a single Toronto woman wondering what it’s like for homeless women to have their periods has turned into The Period Purse, a charity with eight chapters that delivers purses filled with hygiene products directly to homeless and abused women.

To show its support for the cause, Toronto agency Doug&Partners launched an awareness campaign around downtown Toronto through wild postings. The signs, which look a lot like homemade ads with tearable paper slits at the bottom, confront viewers with questions like, “could this poster be your next tampon?”

The out-of-home signage encourages passersby to visit theperiodpurse.com to learn more about the cause and charity.