The Reinvention of Maple Leaf

Transparency and real ingredients are buzzwords, sure, but how often does a legacy brand overhaul its 100-plus years of history to meet new consumer realities? Maple Leaf Foods has. The leading Canadian food company has completely renovated its brands to become a leader in the “real food” movement, and is showcasing its new easy-to-pronounce (and even some plant-based) offerings in a fresh marketing platform.

Learn from Adam Grogan, SVP, Marketing, Innovation and R&D at Maple Leaf Foods, about the process that led to the company’s reinvention, why it was necessary and where it’s going next.