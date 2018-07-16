Juliet hires head of client engagement Leanne Goldstein joins the young agency amid a number of new assignments from clients including FreshCo and Hiku.

Toronto agency Juliet has hired Leanne Goldstein as head of client engagement.

The newly created role will see Goldstein work with Juliet’s partners to manage the agency’s growth and “push [clients] to uncover unconventional tactics.”

Goldstein joins after more than seven years at Taxi, most recently as group account director. She has also had stints at Cossette and Juniper Park, working with clients including Kraft, PepsiCo, Virgin Mobile and Canadian Tire.

Goldstein’s hiring comes as Juliet – which launched in November – continues to add to its client roster. In recent months, the agency has picked up work with cycling brand Cervélo, grocery chain FreshCo, CPG brand Wholly Veggie and cannabis company Hiku, which owns the Tokyo Smoke, Van der Pop and Doja brands. That’s on top of existing clients such as Coca Cola, Lyft, Signet Jewelers, WE and On the Run.

Juliet co-founder Ryan Spelliscy says the agency needed to add the head of client engagement role to address “a myriad of challenges” the agency is facing as it grows. However, he adds that Goldstein’s experience – with a background in production and a history of “unorthodox, culturally relevant moments and ideas” – is well aligned with the agency’s mandate.

“Yes, we needed someone,” Spelliscy says. “But if it wasn’t Leanne, we would probably have waited.”

In the spring, Juliet also made a handful of additions to its creative department.