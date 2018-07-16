Nintendo picks Smak for experiential The agency will work with the gaming company on a cross-country tour to promote the Switch console.

Nintendo Canada has selected Smak, an experiential agency with offices in Vancouver and Toronto, to lead experiential on its cross-country Nintendo Switch Summer Tour.

As the gaming company’s new agency partner, Smak helped develop hands-on interactions with the Nintendo Switch gaming system, and its Nintendo Labo DIY kits, to activate the brand as it travels to various summer activities and festivals across Canada.

The tour comes after Nintendo Switch ran a “preview tour” last February in support of the console’s launch. That effort was handled by experiential agency Inventa, as well as PR agencies Craft PR (in English Canada) and Julie Gagnon Communications (in Quebec).

“Highlighting the versatility and portability of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Labo was absolutely imperative for this tour,” said Clay Dube, national account director at Smak, in a press release.

The company released Nintendo Labo in the spring. The kits allow kids to make cardboard creations, such as fishing rods, robots, pianos and remote-controlled cars, which they can then play with using the Nintendo Switch console.

The tour has already made stops in Whistler, Montreal and Calgary, and will be making several others before coming to an end in September.