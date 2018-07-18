Shoppers Drug Mart launches new online beauty platform The combined ecommerce site brings luxury Beauty Boutique products together with the retailer's mass market offering.

Shoppers Drug Mart has a new ecommerce platform for customers looking for a convenient source to find all of their beauty needs.

The new site will offer customers a single destination to shop for luxury and prestige products available through Shoppers’ Beauty Boutique offering – from brands such as Dior, Estée Lauder, Lancôme and Urban Decay – but also its mass market brands – such as CoverGirl, L’Oréal and Maybelline.

“Canadians look to us every day for beauty products, tips and inspiration,” says Kelly Jessop, VP of mass beauty at Shoppers Drug Mart. “Our goal is to provide them with an amazing, convenient experience wherever they want to shop with us.”

The company claims the platform has the “largest shoppable beauty assortment available online in Canada.” It will also offer customers free returns in-store, free shipping on orders over $50 and free samples and gifts with certain purchases.

Shoppers previously launched an ecommerce platform for its Beauty Boutique assortment in 2015. Jeremy Pee, SVP of eCommerce at Shoppers parent company Loblaw Companies Limited, said the new platform was driven by customer demand to give its selection of mass market products the same level of accessibility online. He adds that the majority of existing beauty customers who buy online buy both luxury and mass products when they go in store, and that 60% of Canadian women shop online for beauty products.