FCB makes a handful of senior hires A group creative director and two ACDs are among the latest hires at the agency.

From left to right: Sara Radovanovich, Perle Arteta, Henry Park, Cindy Navarro and Sarah Michener.

FCB Canada has deepened its talent roster with a slate of new hires, including five additions to the creative team.

Leading the hires is Les Soos as group creative director. Soos has recently been working as a freelancer, but spent nine years as a creative director at DentsuBos before that, developing the “Legendary Biru” campaign for Sapporo. He’s also worked on campaigns for brands including RBC, Toyota and Pepsi.

Also joining the creative department are ACDs Cindy Navarro and Henry Park. The team first joined forces at J. Walter Thompson Canada, where Navarro worked on campaigns such as “Better Tomorrows” for SickKids and Park worked on the “Dark Store” campaign for Tim Hortons.

Rounding out the recent creative hires are senior art director Perle Arteta and senior copywriter Sara Radovanovich. The creative team has spent the last three years at Grey Canada, where they worked on the “Ladyballs” campaign for Ovarian Cancer Canada, as well as brands including Volvo and El Jimador.

On the production side, FCB has hired Sarah Michener as a senior producer, bringing experience from senior production positions at agencies including McCann Canada and Taxi.

The agency said the hires were made as mandates with existing clients have been expanding.

The most recent additions join a number of others that FCB has brought on in 2018. In January, the shop hired Dimple Taylor as senior product manager from Sandbox, and the following month it brought on Erin Howes as VP and group account director from Mosaic. The agency also made a handful of additions to its creative and strategy teams earlier this year.