Up to the Minute: Daily Bread names marketing director Plus, Beattie communications expands to Ottawa and Winnipeg, and Scratch wins a handful of clients.

Hires, promotions and other news

Toronto’s Daily Bread Food Bank has appointed Sarah Kiriliuk as director of marketing and communications, a role created to help raise awareness of the city’s food bank needs. Kiriliuk was previously director of public relations at youth empowerment charity WE and, before that, a senior manager of national marketing and communications at Girl Guides of Canada.

Integrated communications shop Beattie, which offers services in PR, digital, social and creative, is expanding its Beattie Tartan brand to Ottawa and Winnipeg, adding to its existing network of offices in Toronto, Victoria, Vancouver and Calgary. The addition of two new cities bring the London, U.K.-based firm’s total footprint to 18 hubs worldwide.

New business

Toronto-based full-service agency Scratch has recently won a number of new clients, including automotive brand Mitsubishi, investment company Baskin Wealth Management, real estate company The Minto Group, alcohol distributor Corby Spirit and Wine and real estate agency The David Batori Group.

Two new accounts have been awarded to Calgary-based Brookline Public Relations. The firm will work with real estate company Ivanhoe Cambridge on public relations and event management and with Fairmont Hot Springs Resort on media and influencer relations. Canadian Badlands Tourism and oil and gas company Sanjel Energy Services have also renewed their relationships with the agency. In addition, the firm announced the promotions of Leanna Kruk and Amanda Kemsley to the roles of group director and account executive, respectively.

Online travel company Travelzoo has retained Toronto’s Craft Public Relations as its PR agency of record, following a competitive review, for an assignment that includes media and influencer relations.

Vivier Pharma has selected Toronto’s The Publicist Group for an assignment that includes public relations, media relations, influencer activities, content creation and community management. In addition, the agency has been helping the company relaunch its Vivier skin care brand.

Media

According to sports network TSN, a total of 25.8 million national viewers tuned into the 2018 FIFA World Cup between June 14 and July 15, meaning 72% of Canadians viewed the games during the tournament (for Media in Canada subscribers).

Sarah Thompson has been named chief strategy officer of Mindshare, taking over from Devon MacDonald. Thompson move from Cossette, where she was VP of strategy, earlier this month. The news follows Mindshare’s announcement last week that it was cutting Armin Huska’s role of chief digital officer, saying the position had become redundant (for Media in Canada subscribers).

Content company Notable Life has hired Matt Chong to be its new VP of strategic development and partnerships. Chong previously worked Maru/Blue and GMR Marketing and is the president of the American Marketing Association. He has been tasked with expanding the company’s content, community engagement and integrated marketing teams (for Media in Canada subscribers).