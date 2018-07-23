Citizen makes several senior appointments New VPs and its first Canadian creative director are among the staff changes at the PR agency this year.

Citizen Relations has added to its client leadership in a year that has already seen the PR agency hire its first Canadian creative director.

Angie Lamanna has been promoted to SVP in the agency’s Toronto office. First hired by Citizen in 2016, Lamanna will be leading the accounts for a range of clients and global brands, including Tim Hortons, P&G and Dyson.

Lamanna joins Jenn Duggan – who was hired by Citizen in February – in the SVP role in Toronto. Previously a long-time VP at Proof (formerly known as Environics), Duggan is leading national accounts such as Molson and Pepsi at Citizen.

In Vancouver, Citizen has also promoted Crystal Kwon to VP. Kwon has been with Citizen since 2012, and will bring her experience with lifestyle, travel, tourism and retail brands as she leads client accounts including KAO, Cirque du Soleil and Rocky Mountaineer.

Those leadership moves come on the heals of hiring Noah Feferman as its first Canadian creative director earlier this year. Feferman joined from Vision7 sister agency Cossette, where he had been an ACD working with brands including Cheerios, SickKids and Public Mobile. Bringing Feferman to Citizen marks “an increased emphasis on creative-led client work,” the agency said in a release.

This year, Citizen has picked up new clients including Netflix and GoRVing, and struck a partnership with Provident Communications to strengthen its capabilities in corporate PR, B2B and crisis management.